 

Smyly, Gomes, Hoerner help Cubs beat Giants, 4-2

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
Updated 9/9/2022 6:13 PM

CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered in the Chicago Cubs' 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.

 

Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.

After Smyly left in the eighth, Manuel RodrÃ­guez gave up Evan Longoria's bases-loaded ground rule double to kill a shutout bid. Brandon Hughes finished the inning and worked a clean ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Giants starter Carlos RodÃ³n (12-8) struck out 11 in the 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits.

SCARY MOMENT

Giants catcher Austin Wynns left in the top of the sixth after being struck in the helmet by Smyly. The pitch caught the left earflap and spun the helmet off Wynns' head. After consulting with a trainer, the catcher walked to the dugout and was replaced by Joey Bart.

K COUNT

RodÃ³n had his 10th double-digit strikeout performance, breaking the club record held by Jason Schmidt and Tim Lincecum. He fanned the last five batters he faced and has struck out at least 10 in four of his last five starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: The club placed RHP Dominic Leone (elbow impingement) on the 15-day injured list before the game. Dean was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the roster spot and made his season debut in left field. '» Manager Gabe Kapler said he might use a series of relievers in Sunday's series finale to fill the hole left by LHP Alex Wood's (shoulder) stay on the 15-day injury list.

Cubs: Second baseman Nick Madrigal left the game after the third with right groin tightness. '» OF Nelson VelÃ¡zquez (illness) was scratched from the lineup a few hours before the start and replaced by Michael Hermosillo.

UP NEXT

Chicago's Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.73 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Logan Webb (12-8, 2.89) on Saturday.

