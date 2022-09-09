Marlins overcome Alonso's HR, beat Mets 6-3

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper (26) watches his two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Miami Marlins' Charles Leblanc (83) hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 6-3. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but the New York Mets could not erase an early deficit and lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

New York, which began the day clinging to a half-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta, squandered a pair of good scoring chances by grounding into double plays. The defending World Series champion Braves played later in Seattle.

Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have never had a player hit for the cycle. Charles LeBlanc hit a two-run homer for Miami in the eighth.

Alonso's two-run shot against Miami starter Edward Cabrera in the sixth pulled the Mets to 4-3. Tyler Naquin followed with a walk that ended Cabrera's outing. New York loaded the bases against Tanner Scott with one out in the seventh. Steven Okert relieved got Francisco Lindor to hit an inning-ending double-play grounder.

Cabrera (5-2) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander walked two and struck out four. Dylan Floro closed with a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Mets starter David Peterson (7-4) gave up three runs, seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

ORIOLES 3, RED SOX 2

BALTIMORE -- Gunnar Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally.

It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles, who lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card. Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third, but came back with three runs in the sixth.

Henderson's hit brought in two and gave the Orioles the lead.

Jake Reed (1-0) got the win as the second of five Baltimore relievers who shut out Boston for five innings. Dillon Tate got the final four outs for his fourth save.

Brayan Bello (1-5) took a shutout into the sixth for a second straight start, but his wildness caught up to him, and reliever Kaleb Ort couldn't hold the lead.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers and Noah Syndergaard pitched well enough into the seventh inning to keep Philadelphia in playoff position with a win over Washington.

Phillies reliever Brand Hand failed to earn a save in the ninth when he put two runners on and was pulled for Nick Nelson with two outs. Nelson retired .188 hitter Riley Adams on a grounder to earn his first save in the majors.

The Phillies entered with a grip on the third wild-card spot and each win moves them closer to their first playoff berth since 2011.

Edmundo Sosa tripled and scored in his first at-bat and singled in the fifth, marking eight straight times he had reached base, with a home run, double, walk, home run, single, double, triple, single over three games. Syndergaard (9-9) allowed eight hits and walked none over 86 pitches in six-plus innings.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-18) gave up 12 hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

CUBS 4, GIANTS 2

CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered to lead Chicago.

Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.

Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.

After Smyly left in the eighth, Manuel RodrÃ­guez gave up Evan Longoria's bases-loaded ground rule double to end a shutout bid. Brandon Hughes finished the inning and worked a clean ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.

Giants starter Carlos RodÃ³n (12-8) struck out 11 in the 5 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits.

PIRATES 8, CARDINALS 2

PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle, and Pittsburgh kept St. Louis from stretching its lead atop the NL Central.

Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie's longest in the majors. The 23-year-old is 12 for 26 (.462) with two homers, two triples and two doubles during the streak.

Albert Pujols entered as a pinch hitter for the Cardinals and went 0 for 2. The 42-year-old remained at 695 home runs with 23 games remaining in his final big league season. St. Louis has lost three of five while playing the Pirates and Washington Nationals but maintained a sizable lead over the second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Roansy Contreras (5-4) gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh. The rookie right-hander has allowed four runs in 23 1/3 innings over his past four starts.

Miles Mikolas (11-11) gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings with eight strikeouts for the Cardinals.

