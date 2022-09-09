King Charles III leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland to head to London a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Posted9/9/2022 7:00 AM
BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland -- King Charles III leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland to head to London a day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
