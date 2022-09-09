Plane carrying King Charles III has departed from airport in Scotland as the new monarch heads to London
Posted9/9/2022 7:00 AM
ABERDEEN, Scotland -- Plane carrying King Charles III has departed from airport in Scotland as the new monarch heads to London.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.