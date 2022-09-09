Suspect in Memphis shooting rampage that killed 4 granted public defender; remains jailed on first-degree murder charge
Updated 9/9/2022 9:29 AM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Suspect in Memphis shooting rampage that killed 4 granted public defender; remains jailed on first-degree murder charge.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.