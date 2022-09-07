 

Tyler Naquin, Eduardo Escobar homer as Mets beat Pirates 5-1

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrates as returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

    New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrates as returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Associated Press

  • The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets at PNC Park in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Mets won 5-1.

    The Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets at PNC Park in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Mets won 5-1. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/7/2022 2:56 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April.

 

New York ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader against Pittsburgh's Johan Oviedo.

Naquin hit a three-run shot for his 11th homer of the season. Escobar followed with a high drive to the seats above the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right.

Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season.

Greg Allen hit an RBI double for last-place Pittsburgh. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-6) got the loss.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 