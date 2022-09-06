POLL ALERT: Georgia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, passing No. 3 Ohio State; Florida enters ranking at No. 12
Updated 9/6/2022 1:17 PM
NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: Georgia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25, passing No. 3 Ohio State; Florida enters ranking at No. 12.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.