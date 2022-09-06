Lavelle's goal gives the US women a 2-1 victory over Nigeria

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, bottom, makes a save in front of teammate Glory Ogbonna during the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against the United States, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Nigeria's Blessing Demehin, left, controls the ball as United States' Sofia Huerta defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Spectators react as the United States records a goal on an own goal by Nigeria during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

Nigeria's Ifeoma Onumonu, right, and United States' Sam Coffey compete for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

United States' Sofia Huerta (8) tries to control the ball against Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade (15) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women's national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night.

The United States also benefitted from an own goal to extend the team's unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games.

The teams first met on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the United States came away with a 4-0 victory. Nigeria was missing six starters because of injuries and visa issues.

The own goal gave the United States an early lead in the 24th minute, but Nigeria equalized on Uchenna Kanu's score after the break.

It was the first goal that the United States has given up this year. The goal also snapped a nine-game shutout streak for the Americans.

The United States pulled back in front with Lavelle's goal off a cross from Megan Rapinoe in the 66th minute. It was Lavelle's fourth goal of the year.

Both teams are preparing for the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The United States qualified for the World Cup at the CONCACAF W Championship in July. The team won the tournament title to also secure a berth in the 2024 Olympics.

The U.S. has won the last two World Cups and has four titles overall.

Nigeria, one of the most successful women's teams in Africa, qualified for the 2023 World Cup by advancing to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The Super Falcons finished fourth in the tournament.

Nigeria has advanced to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. Currently, the team is coached by Randy Waldrum, former coach of the NWSL's Houston Dash.

The United States heads to Europe for its next match against England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7.

Following the match, the U.S. women and their male counterparts formally signed the collective bargaining agreements struck in May with U.S. Soccer that gives players on both sides equal pay.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports