Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge
Updated 9/6/2022 8:55 AM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police say body of Tennessee woman abducted while jogging in Memphis has been identified; suspect facing murder charge.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.