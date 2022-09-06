Former N Indiana officer pleads guilty to beating prisoner
Updated 9/6/2022 5:55 PM
HAMMOND, Ind. -- A former northern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to beating of a prisoner who was handcuffed to a chair.
Former Elkhart Police Department Officer Corey Newland entered the plea in U.S. District Court last week as part of a plea agreement under which he would be sentenced to 15 months in prison.
The beating captured by surveillance video occurred on Jan. 12, 2018, after the prisoner spat in the direction of Newland and another officer.
Newland admitted that he knew at the time that his use of force was unjustified and unlawful.
The plea agreement also states Newland should make restitution to the victim in an amount to be determined by the court.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.