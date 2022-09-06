Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher
Updated 9/6/2022 2:27 PM
Wheat for Sep. rose 7 cents at $8.00 a bushel; Sep. corn gained 11.75 cents at $6.8075 a bushel, Sep. oats was up 4 cents at $3.9825 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 20.50 cents at $14.90 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .50 cent at $1.4505 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.8417 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.08 cents at $.9110 a pound.
