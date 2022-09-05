Hollingshead, Arango lead LAFC past Real Salt Lake 2-0
Posted9/5/2022 7:00 AM
LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night.
LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters' Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union.
The loss leaves RSL (11-9-9) tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland defeated Atlanta 2-1 on Sunday. The regular season ends in early October.
Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Dallas and RSL hosts D.C. United.
