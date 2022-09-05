 

Rodriguez leads Mariners against the White Sox after 4-hit game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted9/5/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (67-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (76-58, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-12, 3.99 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -113, White Sox -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Seattle has a 35-28 record in home games and a 76-58 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Chicago is 33-31 on the road and 67-67 overall. The White Sox have a 22-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez has 20 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 66 RBI for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 15 home runs while slugging .454. A.J. Pollock is 10-for-34 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .211 batting average, 1.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 60-Day IL (lat), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

