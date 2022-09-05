Strong earthquake shakes southwestern China

BEIJING -- A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if there was damage.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

Sichuan is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two earthquakes in June killed at least four people.

China's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.