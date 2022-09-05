Israeli military probe finds soldier likely killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist in errant fire; no charges planned
Updated 9/5/2022 8:00 AM
JERUSALEM -- Israeli military probe finds soldier likely killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist in errant fire; no charges planned.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.