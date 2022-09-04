 

Kalajdzic sustains ACL injury on debut for Wolverhampton

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/4/2022 10:23 AM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England -- Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for Wolverhampton, the Premier League club said Sunday, and is set for a long spell out.

Wolves said Kalajdzic felt pain in his knee at the end of the first half of the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday and was substituted at halftime.

 

'Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow," Wolves said. 'We now need to support Sasa in his recovery."

The 25-year-old Kalajdzic, a 6-foot-7 (2 meters) striker, was signed to add some much-needed depth and variety to Wolverhampton's attack. The team has scored just three goals in six games - tied for the fewest in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 