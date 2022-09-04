Defending champ Medvedev takes on Kyrgios | US Open updates

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, reacts after defeating J.J. Wolf, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Wu Yibing, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

It's time for the biggest match yet in the men's U.S. Open draw.

Defending champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev plays 23rd-seeded Nick Kyrgios in an Arthur Ashe Stadium showdown where the winner should be the heavy favorite to reach the final.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios is 3-1 overall against Medvedev. Though he has a career-high ranking of No. 13, Kyrgios is 14-11 against players currently ranked in the top 5.

Medvedev, who has made at least the semifinals in each of the last three U.S. Opens, is trying to became the first repeat champion since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008. Kyrgios won the most recent match between the two, which came in Montreal.

Medvedev is the only player in the top half of the draw who has not lost a set. No man has won a U.S. Open title without losing a set in the open era, which began in 1968.

The big match on the women's side comes during the afternoon at Ashe when No. 12 seed Coco Gauff plays Shuai Zhang. Gauff, a French Open finalist this year, is trying to reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time in her career.

