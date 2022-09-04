Marcinkowski, Ebobisse spark Earthquakes' win over Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (1) punches the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Pedro Vite during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Pedro Vite (45) is tripped from behind by San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill (14) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. San Jose won 2-0. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon (6) reacts after being called offsides on a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. San Jose won 2-0. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Marcus Godinho, left, takes a shot at a goal over San Jose Earthquakes forward Tommy Thompson, bottom, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. San Jose won 2-0. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko VeselinoviÄ, right, and San Jose Earthquakes forward Benji KikanoviÄ, left, battle for a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. San Jose won 2-0. Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- JT Marcinkowski stopped the three shots he faced and Jeremy Ebobisse scored an early go-ahead goal as the San Jose Earthquakes earned a 2-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

The Earthquakes (7-12-9) never trailed after Ebobisse made it a 1-0 game in the fourth minute. Jackson Yueill had an assist on the goal. Jamiro Monteiro scored the other goal for San Jose.

Both the Earthquakes and the Whitecaps (9-13-7) had six shots. The Earthquakes had four shots on goal and the Whitecaps had three.

Thomas Hasal saved two shots for the Whitecaps.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Earthquakes visit Cincinnati and the Whitecaps visit the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.