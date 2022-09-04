 

Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/4/2022 7:05 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police in Tennessee said Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the abduction of a jogger last week.

The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher of Memphis. A second person was also arrested, but police said that suspect was 'currently not believed to be connected' to Fletcher's abduction early Friday.

 

'This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,' police said via Twitter.

Authorities say Fletcher, 34, was forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph 'Joe' Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to news outlets.

Police said Fletcher is still missing.

'MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher,' the department said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 