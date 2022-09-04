Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police in Tennessee said Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the abduction of a jogger last week.

The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher of Memphis. A second person was also arrested, but police said that suspect was 'currently not believed to be connected' to Fletcher's abduction early Friday.

'This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,' police said via Twitter.

Authorities say Fletcher, 34, was forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph 'Joe' Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to news outlets.

Police said Fletcher is still missing.

'MPD Investigators and officers, along with our local and federal partners, continue searching for Mrs. Fletcher,' the department said.