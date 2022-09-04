 

Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

  • In this image made from video, a firefighter holds a kitten after rescuing it from a burning building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Ukraine's emergency services posted video to Facebook on Sunday showing the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety. One said, 'We found a beauty." Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AP)

    In this image made from video, a firefighter holds a kitten after rescuing it from a burning building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Ukraine's emergency services posted video to Facebook on Sunday showing the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety. One said, 'We found a beauty." Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AP) Associated Press

  • In this image made from video, a firefighter holds a kitten after rescuing it from a burning building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Ukraine's emergency services posted video to Facebook on Sunday showing the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety. One said, 'We found a beauty." Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AP)

    In this image made from video, a firefighter holds a kitten after rescuing it from a burning building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Ukraine's emergency services posted video to Facebook on Sunday showing the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety. One said, 'We found a beauty." Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/4/2022 3:20 PM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention over the weekend to a furry victim - a gray-and-white kitten.

The rescuers, wearing full firefighting gear, battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a large wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country's emergency services said Sunday on Facebook.

 

Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the feline as they carried it to safety.

'We found a beauty,' one of the firefighters said as the kitten wiggled around in a colleague's arms.

Ukraine's emergency services said the kitten's paw needed medical attention.

'Heroes of our time,' the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters. "They protect, work, save, treat ... And we wish the cat a speedy recovery.'

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 