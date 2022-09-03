This Date in Baseball: Jim Abbott throws a no-hitter

Sept. 4

1916 - Longtime pitching rivals Christy Mathewson and Mordecai Brown closed their careers, by special arrangement, in the same game. Mathewson won the game 10-8.

1923 - Sam Jones of the New York Yankees pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against Philadelphia Athletics without striking out a batter. New York's Babe Ruth had the only strikeout of the game.

1927 - Lloyd and Paul Waner became the first brothers to hit home runs in the same game, leading Pittsburgh to an 8-4 win over Cincinnati. Both homers came off Dolf Luque in the fifth inning, the only time in major league history brothers did it in one inning. Lloyd led off the inning with his second home run of the season, and a batter later Paul hit his ninth of the year. Both were bounce home runs, allowed until the 1931; now ground-rule doubles.

1928 - The Boston Braves started a grueling string in which they played nine straight doubleheaders, a major league record.

1941 - The New York Yankees clinched the pennant on the earliest date in baseball history with a 6-3 victory over Boston.

1966 - Los Angeles became the first team in major league history to draw more than 2 million at home and on the road when the Dodgers beat the Reds 8-6 before 18,670 fans in Cincinnati.

1974 - Don Wilson of the Houston Astros was replaced by a pinch hitter after pitching eight no-hit innings against Cincinnati. Mike Cosgrove pitched the ninth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Tony Perez for the only hit in the Reds' 2-1 victory.

1985 - Gary Carter hit two solo homers to tie a major league record and singled in another run to lead the New York Mets to a 9-2 victory over San Diego. Carter's feat followed a three-homer performance the night before as he became the 11th player in major league history to hit five home runs in two games.

1993 - Jim Abbott threw the New York Yankees' first no-hitter in 10 years, leading them to a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

1995 - Robin Ventura became the eighth player in major league history - and the first in 25 years - to hit two grand slams in one game as the Chicago White Sox beat Texas 14-3.

1998 - The New York Yankees reached 100 wins on the earliest date in major league history - five days before the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 1954 Cleveland Indians - with an 11-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The '06 Cubs set the major league record for fewest games to reach 100 victories (132).

2002 - The Oakland Athletics set an AL record by winning their 20th straight game. They somehow blew an 11-run lead before pinch-hitter Scott Hatteberg homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Kansas City 12-11. Oakland broke a three-way tie for the longest winning streak in AL history with the 1906 Chicago White Sox and the 1947 New York Yankees.

2017 - J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by hitting four home runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 for their 11th straight victory. Martinez became the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.