 

UNC receiver Downs out vs. App State with lower body injury

  • North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) hauls in a touchdown pass against Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) and Christopher Sanders II (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

    North Carolina's Josh Downs (11) hauls in a touchdown pass against Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) and Christopher Sanders II (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

  • Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina 's Josh Downs (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

    Florida A&M's Kym'Mani King (4) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina 's Josh Downs (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

  • North Carolina's Gavin Blackwell (2) celebrates his touchdown with Josh Downs (11) and Asim Richards (72) while Florida A&M's Winsome Frazier (15) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

    North Carolina's Gavin Blackwell (2) celebrates his touchdown with Josh Downs (11) and Asim Richards (72) while Florida A&M's Winsome Frazier (15) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2022 10:47 AM

BOONE, N.C. -- North Carolina will be without its top wide receiver, Josh Downs, for Saturday's game at Appalachian State.

The Tar Heels announced just before kickoff that Downs would not play due to a lower body injury. It's unclear how long he will be out.

 

Downs had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns in UNC's win over Florida A&M in Week 0 and led the ACC with 101 catches last season for 1,335 yards and eight TDs. He ranked in the top 11 in the country in FBS in yards receiving per game.

Downs emerged from the locker room during pregame warmups in street clothes and did not warm up.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 