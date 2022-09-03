 

Chelsea rallies for 2-1 win over West Ham with help from VAR

  • West Ham's Michail Antonio, center, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Thiago Silva, left, and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

    West Ham's Michail Antonio, center, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Thiago Silva, left, and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

  • West Ham's Michail Antonio, center, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

    West Ham's Michail Antonio, center, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

  • Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, right, duels for the ball with West Ham's Emerson Palmieri during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

    Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, right, duels for the ball with West Ham's Emerson Palmieri during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2022 12:01 PM

LONDON -- Substitute Ben Chilwell scored one goal and set up the winner for Kai Havertz as Chelsea rallied for a 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Saturday, although the Blues had a disputed VAR decision to thank for the victory.

Maxwel Cornet thought he scored an injury-time equalizer for West Ham at Stamford Bridge, but referee Andy Madley ruled it out after a video replay and judged Jarrod Bowen fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

 

West Ham manager David Moyes was furious with the decision, which gave Chelsea a much-needed victory after losing two of its previous three games.

Thomas Tuchel's team was in trouble against West Ham, too, as Michail Antonio gave West Ham the lead by bundling in from close range following a corner in the 63rd minute.

But Chilwell equalized when he managed to control Thiago Silva's lofted pass into the area before slotting home a one-touch finish from a tight angle.

The former Leicester defender then teed up Havertz to side-foot home in the 88th.

With new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang watching in the stands, Chelsea struggled to create anything going forward in the opening hour and had not had a single shot on target by the time Antonio scored.

Tuchel gave United States international Cristian Pulisic his first start of the season alongside Raheem Sterling in attack but he was taken off after 60 minutes.

New signing Wesley Fofana started in a back three for Chelsea.

___

