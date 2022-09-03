 

Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/3/2022 8:22 AM

TUPELO, Miss. -- The pilot of a small airplane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

 

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

'Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given," the police wrote. 'With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.'

