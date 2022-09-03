Authorities: Pilot who threatened to crash plane into Mississippi store has been taken into police custody
Updated 9/3/2022 10:54 AM
TUPELO, Miss. -- Authorities: Pilot who threatened to crash plane into Mississippi store has been taken into police custody.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.