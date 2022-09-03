 

KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/3/2022 10:38 AM

Hackers stole personal data including Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank, the bank reports, in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients.

The hackers obtained the information on July 5 after breaking into computers at the insurance services provider Overby-Seawell Company, according to a letter that Cleveland-based KeyBank sent to affected residential mortgage customers.

 

KeyBank, which operates in 15 states and has close to $200 billion in assets, would not say how many of its customers were affected or answer any other questions about the breach. In a statement, it said it was notified of the data theft on Aug. 4 and KeyBank systems and operations were unaffected.


Overby-Seawell did not respond to phone messages and emails sent to executives seeking comment. In the statement sent Friday to The Associated Press, KeyBank said Kennesaw, Georgia-based Overby-Seawell 'suffered a cybersecurity incident that compromised data of its corporate clients.' It did not elaborate.


According to its website, Overby-Seawell's customers include banks, credit unions, mortgage servicers, finance companies and property investors. Its products include a tracking system for real-time insurance monitoring that can be integrated with other financial industry software platforms.

It is a subsidiary of the Breckenridge Group, also of Kennesaw.

In an Aug. 26 letter shared with the AP by an affected mortgage-holder, KeyBank said the information acquired in the Overby-Seawell breach related to their mortgage includes their name, address, mortgage account number and the first eight digits of their nine-digit Social Security number.

That's plenty of information for identity thieves to commit serious fraud.

'We take this matter very seriously and have notified all affected individuals,' KeyBank said in the letter.

KeyBank said Overby-Seawell had notified law enforcement and was investigating the breach with the help of third-party cybersecurity experts. It encouraged the mortgage holder to sign up for free fraud monitoring.

