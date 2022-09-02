AP source: University presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have approved expanding it to 12 teams
Updated 9/2/2022 2:17 PM
IRVING, Texas -- AP source: University presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have approved expanding it to 12 teams.
