AP Source: Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension

From left to right, Denver Broncos quarterbacks Brett Rypien, Russell Wilson and Josh Johnson are greeted by mascot Miles (00) while being introduced at the NFL football team's kickoff luncheon Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, right, greets a well-wisher at the NFL football team's kickoff luncheon Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had not been confirmed by the team or Wilson's representatives.

The extension pays Wilson an average salary of $49 million a year and keeps him in Denver through the 2028 season.

Wilson had two years and $51 million left on his contract when the Broncos acquired him from Seattle in March for a package of three players and five draft picks.

Wilson is set to earn $24 million this season and $27 million next year before the extension kicks in.

Wilson will make his Denver debut on Sept. 12 when the Broncos open the season at Seattle, where Wilson played for a decade, leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL