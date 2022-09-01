DÃ­az escapes jam, Mets beat Dodgers 5-3 to win series

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) and Francisco Lindor react after Nimmo scored during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Edwin DÃ­az struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mph fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor hit a tying double in the sixth against Chris Martin (4-1) and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf after the Mets were held to one hit in five innings by Clayton Kershaw, who made his first start since Aug. 4.

NL East-leading New York took two of three from Los Angeles, its first series win against the Dodgers since Sept. 3-5, 2011. LA lost consecutive games for the first time since July 25-26.

Chris Bassitt (12-7) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for his fifth straight victory, matching his win total from last season with Oakland. He departed after the Mets took a 3-2 lead in the sixth.

New York led 5-2 when DÃ­az opened the eighth by walking Freddie Freeman and plunking Will Smith. Freeman scored on Justin Turner's sacrifice fly. DÃ­az then escaped by whiffing Lux on the hardest pitch of his career.

Adam Ottavino followed with a perfect ninth for his third save.

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 0

DETROIT -- Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.

Logan Gilbert (11-5), who had gone winless in his previous nine starts, held Detroit to two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Three Mariners relievers completed the four-hitter.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) surrendered six runs - five earned - and six hits in four innings.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 1

CHICAGO -- Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide.

Johnny Cueto (7-6) allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Five Chicago relievers combined to throw two-hit ball the rest of the way.

Daniel Mengden (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fifth appearance and first start for the Royals this season.

___

