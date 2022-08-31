'Backyard Brawl' to open Big 12 season, plus transfer QBs

FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during an NCAA college football practice on Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Gabriel threw 32 touchdown passes and ranked second among all FBS players with 373.9 yards of total offense per game for UCF in 2020, but he played just three games in 2021 before a broken clavicle knocked him out for the remainder of the season. Gabriel now takes over at Oklahoma, which has playing time available at quarterback. Associated Press

FILE - Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. McDonald was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Associated Press

FILE - Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy answers a reporter's question at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, on July 13, 2022. The Big 12 is going into its 12th and final season as a 10-team conference. Associated Press

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson speaks at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 14, 2022. At Texas, running back Bijan Robinson has deals with Raising Cane's restaurants, C4 Energy drinks and sports streaming platform DAZN, while also forging a partnership with an auto dealership for the use of a Lamborghini. Associated Press

FILE - Pittsburgh's Issac Bennett leans into the end zone past West Virginia's Keith Tandy during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Nov. 25, 2011, in Morgantown, W.Va. The rivalry between the longtime rivals will be renewed following an 11-year hiatus on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the 17th-ranked Panthers host the Mountaineers. Associated Press

Some things to watch during the opening week in the Big 12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

West Virginia at No. 17 Pittsburgh. 'The Backyard Brawl' will be played Thursday night for the first time since 2011, which was the last season the Mountaineers and Panthers were in the Big East Conference together. West Virginia joined the Big 12 the following year. There have been 104 games between the border-state rivals in the series that began in 1895, and was played every season between 1943 and 2011. Neal Brown goes into his fourth season as West Virginia's coach with a 17-18 record. He has turned over play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and the Mountaineers also have a new starting quarterback. JT Daniels, the Georgia transfer who didn't get on campus until after spring drills, won the job in fall camp.

BEST MATCHUP

New TCU strong safety Mark Perry visits Colorado in the Horned Frogs' first Friday night opener since 2011. Perry played for the Buffaloes the past three seasons, leading them last year with three interceptions while being their third-leading tackler (72). Colorado's top two receivers from last season also transferred, but former Baylor receiver R.J. Sneed joined the Buffaloes as a graduate transfer after 133 catches for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns in the Big 12.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS



No. 10 Baylor has forced 44 turnovers (31 interceptions) in its 23 games since Dave Aranda became head coach. The reigning Big 12 champion Bears led the Big 12 last season with 27 forced turnovers. ... Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy goes into the opener of his 18th season with a 149-69 record. If the 12th-ranked Cowboys win at home Thursday night against Central Michigan, Gundy would join Alabama's Nick Saban, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz and Clemson's Dabo Swinney as the only active FBS coaches with 150 career wins. ... Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV, a preseason AP All-American, has 22 sacks over the last two seasons. ... Oklahoma is the only Power Five team without a losing season since 2000, the year the Sooners won the national championship. Their 239 wins are the most among FBS teams over that span, two more than Ohio State and 10 more than Alabama.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The transfer starting quarterbacks: Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma, Adrian Martinez at Kansas State; Quinn Ewers at Texas; and Daniels at West Virginia.

Before a broken clavicle early last season at UCF, Gabriel threw 32 TDs and averaged 373.9 yards of total offense per game in 2020. Martinez had 10,792 total yards (8,491 passing, 2,301 rushing) and 80 TDs (45 passing, 35 rushing) in his four seasons at Nebraska. Ewers, a top-rated recruit before spending a season at Ohio State, returned to his home state in the spring.

FIVE FIRST-TIMERS

Five Big 12 teams open the season playing a first-time opponent. In addition to Baylor against Albany, and TCU at Colorado for initial meetings, Kansas hosts Tennessee Tech; Iowa State is home against Southeast Missouri; and Texas Tech takes on Murray State.

