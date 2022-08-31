Season opener could play big role in Penn St., Purdue plans

FILE - Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. The 24-year-old begins his sixth college season - fourth as the starter - still chasing a Big Ten title. Associated Press

FILE - Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford makes a pass during NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next.(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, center, leads his team onto the field for the the team's NCAA college football game in the Music City Bowl against Auburn in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2018. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. Associated Press

FILE - Penn State head coach James Franklin leads his team onto the field for their NCAA college football game against Purdue, in State College, Pa., Oct. 5, 2019. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. Associated Press

FILE - Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a pass against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West. Thursday night's season opener could play a big part in what happens next. Associated Press

FILE - Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell started his college career as a walk-on. A year ago, he earned second-team all-conference honors. And on Thursday night, in a battle of two sixth-year quarterbacks, O'Connell will try to cement his place as the newest member of the Boilermakers "Cradle of Quarterbacks." Associated Press

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford yells to his teammates as they line up for a play during NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP) Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Penn State (0-0) at Purdue (0-0), 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Penn State by 3Â½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 15-3-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

After losing their first five games in 2020 and six of their last eight in 2021, the Nittany Lions need to win more consistently this season. An opening-night victory on the road against a Big Ten West contender could help Penn State challenge East favorites Ohio State and Michigan. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is trying to build off last year's surprising improvement and another prime-time win over a big-name opponent would send quite a message in the wide-open West.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State offensive line vs. Purdue defensive line. When the Nittany Lions struggled last season, it was largely because of a rushing game that generated 3.2 yards per carry. Leading rusher Keyvone Lee returns but the Nittany Lions have three new starters in front of him. Purdue has perhaps its deepest defensive line rotations in recent years but must replace playmaker George Karlaftis, a first-round draft pick for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Penn State: QB Sean Clifford. The 24-year-old begins his sixth college season - fourth as the starter - still chasing a Big Ten title. His offseason advocacy to give college athletes more benefits and starting a new company raised his profile. But Clifford routinely said he focused mostly on football. The opener will provide a glimpse of whether he can outperform last season, his statistical best.

Purdue: WRs Broc Thompson and TJ Sheffield. Losing David Bell to the NFL and Milton Wright because of academics thinned the receiving corps. The Boilermakers now need their most experienced players to provide sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell with consistent options.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State has won nine straight in the series, dating to 2004. The Nittany Lions and Boilermakers have played twice since 2014. ... Purdue is playing its first 'Blackout' game since it surprised then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in 2018. ... Penn State has won five of its last six season openers, with the lone loss coming two years ago in overtime at Indiana. ... O'Connell helped the Boilermakers finish fifth nationally in yards passing per game (355.4). ... Nittany Lions coach James Franklin starts this season nine wins short of the 100 mark. ... The Boilermakers expect two Iowa transfers, Tyrone Tracy and Charlie Jones, to play key roles in their passing game. ... Purdue will wear a helmet decal to honor Len Dawson, the former Boilermakers star quarterback who died last week at age 87.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25