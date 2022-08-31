Mukhtar scores 3 goals to lead Nashville over Rapids 4-1

Nashville SC's Randall Leal (8) watches his shot as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) reaches up to make the block during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Colorado Rapids' Diego Rubio watches as smoke released from the stands drifts across the pitch following a Nashville SC goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) tries to shoot past Colorado Rapids' Bryan Acosta (21) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, left, is congratulated by Nashville Sean Davis (54) after Mukhtar scored his second goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg, second from left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, left, celebrates his third goal against the Colorado Rapids as Dax McCarty jumps on his back during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar celebrates his third goal as Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough, left, watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Hany Mukhtar had a hat trick to lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Mukhtar made it 2-1 in the 54th and he capped the scoring in the 75th.

Nashville (11-9-9) also got a goal from Jacob Shaffelburg.

Gyasi Zardes scored for the Rapids (8-12-8).

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.