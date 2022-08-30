D.C. United takes road losing streak into matchup against New York City FC

DC United (6-17-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (13-8-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -229, DC United +519, Draw +379; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits New York City FC looking to stop a six-game road losing streak.

NYCFC is 9-7-3 against conference opponents. NYCFC ranks fourth in the MLS with 49 goals led by Valentin Castellanos with 13.

United is 5-13-4 against Eastern Conference teams. United has a 1-4-0 record in games it scores only one goal.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos has scored 13 goals with one assist for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored eight goals with one assist for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 1-7-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Alexander Callens (injured), Santiago Rodriguez (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).

United: Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.