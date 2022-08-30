Urruti and Austin host the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (8-8-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (15-6-6, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -133, Portland +305, Draw +301; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Maximiliano Urruti leads Austin into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

Austin is 9-5-5 against Western Conference teams. Austin has an 8-5 record in one-goal games.

The Timbers are 8-5-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have an even goal differential, scoring and allowing 45.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Timbers won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has 19 goals and five assists for Austin. Urruti has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda has nine goals for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-2-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Hector Jimenez (injured), Washington Corozo (injured).

Timbers: Felipe Mora (injured), Diego Gutierrez (injured), Nathan Uiliam Fogaca (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.