In quiet TV week, '60 Minutes' lead the Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK -- Here are the 20 most popular prime-time television programs for the week of Aug. 22-28, their networks and viewerships, as measured by the Nielsen company:

1. '60 Minutes,' CBS, 6.43 million.

2. 'America's Got Talent' (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

3. 'America's Got Talent' (Wednesday), NBC, 5.55 million.

4. 'Celebrity Family Feud,' ABC, 4.56 million.

5. 'America's Funniest Home Videos,' ABC, 4.08 million.

6. 'Big Brother' (Sunday), CBS, 4.01 million.

7. 'Big Brother' (Wednesday), CBS, 3.99 million.

8. 'Password,' NBC, 3.97 million.

9. 'The '$100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 3.89 million.

10. 'FBI,' CBS, 3.74 million.

11. 'Big Brother' (Thursday), CBS, 3.53 million.

12. 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' (Monday), Fox News, 3.37 million.

13. 'Press Your Luck,' ABC, 3.35 million.

14. 'The Bachelorette,' ABC, 3.33 million.

15. 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' (Thursday), Fox News, 3.28 million.

16. 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.26 million.

17. 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.15 million.

18. 'Young Sheldon,' CBS, 3.13 million.

19. 'The Neighborhood,' CBS, 3.05 million.

20. 'FBI: International,' CBS, 2.98 million.