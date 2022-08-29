AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

FILE - Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. 'I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give,' Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in New York. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. 'I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give,' Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams of the U.S. returns in the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2015. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams said Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams wears a creation as part of the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams, of the United States, makes a return to compatriot Lindsay Davenport during their semifinal match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 6, 2002, in New York. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams arrives for the "Fashion Rocks" event at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Wednesday Sept. 8, 2004. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams, of the U.S., celebrates as she defeats Russia's Maria Sharapova during the women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 8, 2013 in Paris. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. Serena Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams of the United States holds the trophy during a photo call after beating Justine Henin of Belgium, to win the women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams of the United States screams in her match against her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open Tennis Tournament in Melbourne, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2003. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams acknowledge cheers after showing her Spring 2015 collection during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014 in New York. Saying 'the countdown has begun,' 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan 12, 2020. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. 'I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give,' Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. 'I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give,' Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, FIle) Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams holds up her U.S. Open championship trophy while posing for photographers in New York's Times Square, Monday, Sept. 8, 2008 in New York. Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. 'I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give,' Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. Associated Press

FILE - Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. 'I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give,' Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. Associated Press