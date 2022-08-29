Freeman's RBI grounder in 10th lifts Dodgers past Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman congratulates Will Smith (16) after Smith scored a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hits a run base hit that led to the winning run in the 10 inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Miami. The Dodgers defeated the Marlins 3-2. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Freddie Freeman drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the top of the 10th inning, Chris Martin escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

Trea Turner had his 1,000th career hit with an infield single against reliever Huascar Brazoban (0-1) to begin the Dodgers 10th, advancing automatic runner Cody Bellinger to third. Freeman hit a grounder to first baseman Charles Leblanc, who got a forceout at second as Bellinger scored. Freeman had two earlier hits and leads the majors with 163.

Jon Berti walked to lead off the bottom half against reliever Craig Kimbrel (4-5) and Brian Anderson reached on a fielder's choice, advancing automatic runner Joey Wendle to third. Kimbrel then walked JJ Bleday to load the bases. Martin relieved Kimbrel and struck out Garrett Cooper and retired Jacob Stallings on a popout to first for his first save.

The score had been tied since the fifth, when Lewin Diaz hit an RBI single for Miami to make it 2-2.

Joey Wendle hit a leadoff double in the Miami first and later scored on Anderson's groundout to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers jumped ahead in the third after Will Smith hit a two-run shot over the center field for his 19th home run of the season.

BLUE JAYS 5, CUBS 4, 11 INNINGS

TORONTO -- Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and singled home the winning run in the 11th as Toronto overcame a four-run deficit to beat Chicago.

Jansen connected off Erich Uelmen for his 11th homer, then won it with a base hit to left field against Mark Leiter Jr. (2-6) that scored Matt Chapman from second base and ended Toronto's three-game skid.

Toronto tied it 4-all in the eighth when Cavan Biggio hit a two-out double off Manuel RodrÃ­guez and scored on Chapman's single.

The Cubs put runners at second and third with two outs in the top of the 11th but Yimi Garcia (3-4) struck out P.J. Higgins.

George Springer went 0 for 5 for Toronto, ending his 12-game hitting streak.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gio Urshela's three-run double in the fifth inning pushed Minnesota ahead and four relievers made the lead for the Twins' fourth straight win.

Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked. AL batting leader Luis Arraez had two hits for Minnesota and scored on the double.

Caleb Thielbar (3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Dylan Bundy. Thielbar pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Bundy had allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Thielbar, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Jorge LÃ³pez combined to allow just one baserunner in the final 4 1/3 innings. LÃ³pez finished for his 23rd save, fourth with Minnesota.

The Twins pulled within 1 1/2 games of idle Cleveland in the AL Central.

Brayan Bello (0-4) surrendered three runs in four-plus innings. His day was done after walking Arraez and Correa to start the fifth. The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in eight games. They started the day seven games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL.

