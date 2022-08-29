In plot twist, Iraqi Shiite cleric announces retirement
Posted8/29/2022 7:00 AM
BAGHDAD -- An influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday.
It is unclear how Muqtada al-Sadr's latest announcement will affect an ongoing sit-in by his supporters outside Iraq's parliament building that has paralyzed Iraqi politics for over four weeks.
Shortly after al-Sadr's announcement, hundreds of his followers rushed to the government palace, which contains the main offices of caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to protest there.
Article Comments
