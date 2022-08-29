Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 32.25 cents at $8.0225 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 14.75 cents at $6.7550 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 4 cents at $4.1775 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans gained 20 cents at 15.9450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .38 cent at $1.4180 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.02 cents at $1.8045 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .30 cent at $.9105 a pound.