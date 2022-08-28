Saint-Maximin stunner salvages draw for Newcastle at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa claims the ball from pressure by Newcastle United's Joelinton during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Associated Press

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (not pictured) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Associated Press

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves, left, scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Associated Press

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Associated Press

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, right, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Associated Press

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, Sunday Aug. 28, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Associated Press

WOLVERHAMPTON, England -- Allan Saint-Maximin's stunning 90th-minute equalizer saw Newcastle snatch a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton on Sunday, salvaging its unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Indeed, Newcastle almost turned the match around completely in stoppage time with Elliot Anderson hitting the crossbar. Ruben Neves' first-half screamer had given Wolves the lead.

Newcastle needed Saint-Maximin to produce as Eddie Howe was unable to call on new $70 million signing Alexander Isak, with the Sweden international yet to receive his work permit, while Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson were injured.

The point does little to raise hopes at Molineux with Wolves still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

Newcastle was the first to threaten when Jose Sa thwarted Chris Wood inside the opening five minutes after the striker seized on a loose ball and went to round the goalkeeper.

At the other end, Pedro Neto lifted Goncalo Guedes' cross over after Neves' sumptuous crossfield pass.

While Neves oozed quality in the middle, his teammates were nervy at the back and indecision almost cost them after 12 minutes.

Wood's shot was blocked and it fell to Joe Willock but, with just Sa to beat, the midfielder steered wide from six yards.

Newcastle appeared the more dangerous side but almost gifted Wolves a goal when Kieran Trippier recklessly lost possession to Raul Jimenez, who had time to pick out the onrushing and unmarked Matheus Nunes, only for the club-record signing to wastefully head wide.

That emboldened Wolves as the hosts began to find some momentum, which was capped by a trademark rocket from Neves seven minutes before the break. Neto spread the play to Guedes on the left, who played the ball inside to Neves and the midfielder unleashed a stunning low drive into Nick Pope's bottom corner from 25 yards.

The visitors then appeared to lose their early impetus and looked devoid of ideas, while Wolves grew comfortable with their lead and defended resolutely.

The home side thought it had doubled its lead with 10 minutes remaining only to see Jimenez's goal disallowed for a foul by Neto in the buildup.

Newcastle then took full advantage of the reprieve in the final minute.

Under pressure from Jacob Murphy, Hwang Hee-chan sliced a clearance into the air and it dropped for Saint-Maximin to thump a brilliant volley into the corner from 20 yards.

There was still time for the Frenchman to test Sa as Newcastle suddenly went for a win and Anderson's header came off the bar in stoppages.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports