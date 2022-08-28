 

Giants backup QB Taylor hurt against Jets in preseason game

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) looks to pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

    New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) is sacked by New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field Sunday after sustaining a back injury in the first quarter of the annual preseason game against the rival New York Jets.

The 33-year-old Taylor was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Michael Clemons shortly after completing a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.

 

Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two hit the artifical turf. The 12-year veteran was in obvious pain and he lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging off the field. As soon as he reached the sideline, he went to his knees. Medical personnel examined him in the tent behind the bench and he was driven to the locker room.

Taylor was signed this year to back up Daniel Jones, who was given the game off. Third-string quarterback Davis Webb over with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

