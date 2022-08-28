Yelich, Wong HR, Mitchell's 1st hit, Brewers beat Cubs 9-7

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell gets his first Major League hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Zach McKinstry slides safely past Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. McKinstry scored on a hit by Seiya Suzuki. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Garrett Mitchell after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Garrett Mitchell reacts after getting his first Major League hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7 Sunday.

Mitchell, Milwaukee's first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his debut Saturday as a defensive replacement after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville, where was hitting .343 with nine RBIs in 20 games.

The 23-year-old outfielder flied out his first time up in the third. Mitchell then hit two-run single the next inning off Sean Newcomb (2-1) that put Milwaukee ahead for good at 3-2.

Yelich followed by sending an 0-1 fastball over the wall in left for his 11th home run of the season and Wong added another two-run drive in the fifth for a 7-4 lead.

Eric Lauer (10-5) gave up four runs in five innings, Nico Hoerner hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brad Boxberger and Hoerner followed with a single. Devin Williams relieved and got three outs for his ninth save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo (left quad) went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored while playing six innings of a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.

Brewers: RHP Trevor Rosenthal said that he still hopes to pitch this season despite suffering a lat injury during his last rehab outing.

'I'm not giving up on that,' said the 32-year-old righty, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020. 'The injury has a really high success rate and just healing on its own. But it does take time and we're right in the season, so I just don't have a lot of time. I think in a couple weeks we'll have a really good idea if it's going to be possible.'

UP NEXT

Cubs: After working four scoreless innings against the Cardinals in his big league debut last week, right-hander Javier Assad returns to the mound Monday when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Brewers: Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (9-6, 2.84 ERA) gets the start Monday as the Brewers take on the Pirates in the first of a three-game series in Milwaukee.

