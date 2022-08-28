Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Associated Press

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.

___

