 

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.

    Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. Associated Press

  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md.

    Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

  • Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

    Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

    Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, left, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson, right, during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Associated Press

  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.

    Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/28/2022 8:13 PM

WASHINGTON -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. the NFL team said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

 

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 