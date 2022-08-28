Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington
Updated 8/28/2022 8:13 PM
WASHINGTON -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. the NFL team said Sunday night.
The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.
D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.
Robinson, a third-round draft pick, and was was expected to start for the Commanders this season.
