 

Galaxy end road skid with 2-1 victory over Revolution

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/28/2022 9:16 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Daniel Aguirre and Javier 'Chicharito' HernÃ¡ndez scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Aguirre took a pass from HernÃ¡ndez and scored in the 4th minute to give the LA Galaxy (11-11-4) an early lead. HernÃ¡ndez scored 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. Ricard Puig MartÃ­ picked up an assist on HernÃ¡ndez's team-high 12th goal of the season. Aguirre's netter was his first.

 

New England (8-9-10) didn't score until Carles Gil found the net in the 82nd minute. Tommy McNamara assisted on Gil's sixth goal this season.

Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy. Djordje Petrovic saved three shots for the Revolution.

The Galaxy ended a four-game losing streak on the road and handed the Revolution their first home loss in their last 10 matches and just their fifth defeat in the past 30 at home.

