Modeste off the mark for Dortmund in 1-0 win at Hertha

Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic, left, goes to tap hands with Dortmund's Salih Ozcan, right as they celebrate after Dortmund's Anthony Modeste, second left scored the opening goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Berlin's head coach Sandro Schwarz reacts as he watches his side play during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Berlin's Wilfried Kanga reacts to a missed chance on goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Berlin's Jonjoe Kenny, right tackles Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Marco Reus, left brakes a direct free kick as the Berlin players react during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Marco Reus, left, takes a direct free kick as the Berlin players react during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Berlin's Chidera Ejuke, centre, holds off the challenge of Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Berlin's Chidera Ejuke, centre, gets past Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Berlin's Marco Richter, top, is brought down by Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Anthony Modeste, left, scores the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Anthony Modeste, second right, hugs teammate Dortmund's Salih Ozcan, as he celebrates after scoring g the opening goal as his head coach Edin Terzic, left, looks on during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Anthony Modeste, centre, celebrates with teammate Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, as Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic gestures after Modeste scored the opening goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Associated Press

BERLIN -- Anthony Modeste's first goal for Borussia Dortmund was enough to edge Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the Bundesliga, where Union Berlin was the big winner on Saturday.

Hertha's city rival enjoyed a 6-1 success at Schalke to go provisionally top of the table before Bayern Munich hosted Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach later.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a key role in his team's third win from four games, though it won't erase memories of last weekend's 3-2 home loss to Werder Bremen, when Dortmund became the first in the league to concede three goals after the 88th minute.

Modeste scored in the 32nd against Hertha, producing a brilliant header to meet former Cologne teammate Salih Ã--zcan's cross. Ã--zcan was making his Dortmund debut following his transfer between the sides.

Modeste ran to embrace his coach Edin TerziÄ and his celebrations belied the pressure he'd been under since he joined from Cologne.

Union's 6-1 rout of promoted Schalke ensured it remained unbeaten in five away Bundesliga games for the first time. It was also its first victory over the Gelsenkirchen-based club.

After starting the season with four defeats across all competitions, Bayer Leverkusen finally clicked with a 3-0 win at Mainz.

Two first-half goals from Jeremie Frimpong in as many minutes after an own-goal from Jonathan Burkardt in the 29th will ease the pressure on Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane.

Leipzig also got its first win, 2-0 over visiting Wolfsburg, and Hoffenheim defeated Augsburg 1-0.

