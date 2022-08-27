Dutch media: Truck drives off road, at least 3 killed
Updated 8/27/2022 1:52 PM
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A truck drove off a Dutch dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village Saturday evening and police said multiple people were killed and injured.
Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local broadcaster Rijnmond that more than two people were killed, but said the exact number of fatalities was not yet known. Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people died.
Police said they were investigating what caused the truck to leave the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and career down the side of a dike.
