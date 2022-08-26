Draw list for the group stage of the Europa League

 

ISTANBUL -- Draw made Friday for the group stage of the Europa League:

GROUP A: Arsenal (England), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), BodÃ¸/Glimt (Norway), Zurich (Switzerland).

 

GROUP B: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Rennes (France), FenerbahÃ§e (Turkey), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus).

GROUP C: Roma (Italy), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Real Betis (Spain), HJK Helsinki (Finland).

GROUP D: Braga (Portugal), MalmÃ¶ (Sweden), Union Berlin (Germany), Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium).

GROUP E: Manchester United (England), Real Sociedad (Spain), Sheriff (Moldova), Omonoia (Cyprus)

GROUP F: Lazio (Italy), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Midtjylland (Denmark), Sturm Graz (Austria).

GROUP G: Olympiakos (Greece), QarabaÄ• (Azerbaijan), Freiburg (Germany), Nantes (France).

GROUP H: Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Monaco (France), FerencvÃ¡ros (Hungary), Trabzonspor (Turkey).

