Draw list for the group stage of the Europa League

ISTANBUL -- Draw made Friday for the group stage of the Europa League: GROUP A: Arsenal (England), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), BodÃ¸/Glimt (Norway), Zurich (Switzerland). GROUP B: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Rennes (France), FenerbahÃ§e (Turkey), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus). GROUP C: Roma (Italy), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Real Betis (Spain), HJK Helsinki (Finland). GROUP D: Braga (Portugal), MalmÃ¶ (Sweden), Union Berlin (Germany), Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium). GROUP E: Manchester United (England), Real Sociedad (Spain), Sheriff (Moldova), Omonoia (Cyprus) GROUP F: Lazio (Italy), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Midtjylland (Denmark), Sturm Graz (Austria). GROUP G: Olympiakos (Greece), QarabaÄ• (Azerbaijan), Freiburg (Germany), Nantes (France). GROUP H: Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Monaco (France), FerencvÃ¡ros (Hungary), Trabzonspor (Turkey). ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports