Jaguars claim Verity off waivers, adding 5th kicker of camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet another new kicker, their second of the week and fifth since training camp opened a month ago.

The Jaguars claimed Jake Verity off waivers from Indianapolis on Friday. He joins James McCourt in the team's competition at kicker. Jacksonville claimed McCourt off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this week.

 

Verity and McCourt could both kick in the team's preseason finale at Atlanta on Saturday.

Jacksonville previously tried and cut undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis, journeyman Elliott Fry and Ryan Santoso.

The Jags also waived quarterback Jake Luton and linebacker Grant Morgan on Friday.

