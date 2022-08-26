Bills push back new stadium talks deadline by 45 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though talks are progressing, the deadline to finalize plans to build the Buffalo Bills' new $1.4 billion stadium have been pushed back by 45 days, negotiators announced on Friday.

Without revealing the reason for the delay, the decision to move the deadline from Sept. 1 was released in a joint statement by the stakeholders in negotiations made up by the Bills, New York state and county representatives.

The statement said the sides are 'making positive progress' with the timeline still in place to break ground on a new facility next year.

The framework of the deal carrying an NFL-record $850-million taxpayer price tag was reached in March in what was called a memorandum of understanding. Numerous contractual details needed to be negotiated including the terms of a 30-year lease.

Negotiations were delayed after Erie County legislators waited until July to discuss a community benefits package, which is part of the agreement to be funded by the Bills.

The project otherwise appears to be moving ahead with the Bills having already hired a firm to design the new stadium, which will be built across the street from the team's existing facility. The stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of just over 60,000 and built without a roof, but feature a curved wall design which will cover about 90% of fans from the elements.

The Bills plan to have the new stadium opened in time for the 2026 season.

