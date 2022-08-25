QB Brissett to start Browns' preseason finale against Bears

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to throw during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Jacoby Brissett will finally make his delayed debut for the Browns.

The veteran quarterback, set to fill in as Cleveland's starter while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears.

Brissett has yet to see any action during the preseason but will finally get some snaps with the first-team offense in a game setting. Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland's other starters will be on the field.

'We want to see what we do in the drives that Jacoby's in there,' Stefanski said. "If we feel like he needs more time, if we feel like he needs certain plays full speed in the game setting, we'll do that. But it's just a constant communication with the coaches to make sure we get what we need.'

Earlier this week, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said his starters will play 'up to a half.'

This will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Sept. 11 season opener at Carolina when Brissett will square off against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was named the Panthers' starting QB earlier this week.

The Browns are counting on the 29-year-old Brissett to hold things down while Watson is out after he agreed last week to his suspension, a $5 million fine, and to undergo mandatory counseling and treatment for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas while he played for Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler, who signed a $230 million contract with Cleveland, will begin his suspension on Aug. 30.

___

